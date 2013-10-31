State Legislative Leaders Oppose Medical Marijuana

Florida's top legislative leaders are coming out against a push to allow the use of marijuana for medical reasons.

Don't smoke it if you've got it?

House Speaker Will Weatherford and Senate President Don Gaetz announced Wednesday that they will ask the Florida Supreme Court to block the proposed amendment.

In a memo Gaetz said after consulting with senate staff he had concluded that the medical marijuana amendment would mislead voters.

The Republican legislators are joining Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi in their opposition to the amendment. Bondi last week asked the court to block the measure.

Supporters say they have gathered more than 200,000 of the nearly 700,000 petition signatures needed in order to make the 2014 ballot.

By law the attorney general asks the court to review amendments when nearly 70,000 signatures have been collected.

