FL Seeks Federal Charity-Care $$

Months after Florida House Republican leaders rejected federal money to expand health coverage for the low-income uninsured, a state agency will ask them to request money under a different Medicaid bucket to give to hospitals for charity care.

This bucket, called the “Low Income Pool,” would be expanded from $1.4 billion a year to about $3 billion under the Agency for Health Care Administration’s proposal.

While a lot of money, it's somewhat less than the Medicaid funds the Legislature turned down in April, saying Medicaid was "broken." That was an estimated $51 billion over a decade, or about $5 billion a year, and would have provided private health coverage to more than 760,000 of the low-income uninsured.

The Senate and Gov. Rick Scott said they would take the money, but the House said no.

