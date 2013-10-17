Too Poor for Subsidies: 763,000

The strange result of the Florida House's decision not to expand Medicaid is that there are 763,890 Floridians whose incomes are too low to receive subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The estimate comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which used updated numbers and a different methodology to arrive at a slightly lower estimate than the 995,000 from the Urban Institute, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 763,890 people in the coverage gap account for 27 percent of all uninsured residents in Florida, according to the Kaiser report.

For states that turn down Medicaid expansion, there's nothing else in the Affordable Care Act to help the uninsured who are below the poverty level. The law was written to cover them through Medicaid expansion, but the Supreme Court ruled that part of the law is optional.