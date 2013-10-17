© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Too Poor for Subsidies: 763,000

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published October 17, 2013 at 8:29 AM EDT

The strange result of the Florida House's decision not to expand Medicaid is that there are 763,890  Floridians whose incomes are too low to receive subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The estimate comes from the Kaiser Family Foundation, which used updated numbers and a different methodology to arrive at a slightly lower estimate than the 995,000 from the Urban Institute, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The 763,890 people in the coverage gap account for 27 percent of all uninsured residents in Florida, according to the Kaiser report.

For states that turn down Medicaid expansion, there's nothing else in the Affordable Care Act to help the uninsured who are below the poverty level. The law was written to cover them through Medicaid expansion, but the Supreme Court ruled that part of the law is optional.

Tags

Affordable Care ActAffordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareFlorida LegislatureMedicaid expansionKaiser Family Foundation
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content