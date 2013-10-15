Young Adults Urged to Opt Out

Generation Opportunity, which aims to undermine the Affordable Care Act, has launched a nationwide tour of college campuses that will include the University of Miami. Its young staff aims to talk 18-to-29-year-olds out of enrolling in a health insurance plan through the Marketplace.

As the Tampa Bay Times reports, Generation Opportunity is one of many non-profit groups funded at least in part by the conservative billionaire Koch brothers.

The point of targeting millennials is that the marketplace will have affordable premiums for those ages 40 to 65 only if substantial numbers of healthier young people sign up, to spread the risk.