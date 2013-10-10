How Can I Buy With No $?

Floridians continue to ask questions about the Affordable Care Act's major provisions, which are unfolding between now and the end of March. Even though most people aren't affected by this rollout because they're already insured or have Medicare, the questions can be fun to read.

Here are some from the Orlando Sentinel, starting with the plaintive query of how one can be forced to buy insurance if one has little or no income. (Answer: You're off the hook. No penalty.)

At this site, all of our coverage on the Affordable Care Act is available here.

The state's largest newspaper, the Tampa Bay Times, has created a searchable site at tampabay.com/obamacare that covers a wide range of topics.

The Times has a paywall after a certain number of visits each month, after which an online subscription is required, even if one already subscribes to the actual hard-copy newspaper.

Those who hit the paywall can try an alternative: ABC Action News in Tampa. It has a lot of information; it's less-searchable, but free.

And of course, those who want to see the full list of Florida plans and prices by county can come to this post at Health News Florida, which has a links to the information in a PDF and Excel spreadsheet as a the income calculator needed to determine the subsidy.