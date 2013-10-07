Shutdown Over ACA Was Planned

Unbeknownst to the public, the current government shutdown was planned in February, right after President Obama was sworn in for his second term, the New York Times reports. That planning meeting was organized by Edwin Meese III, a Reagan administration official who resigned following a Defense Department scandal called Wedtech.

The money for the "Defund Obamacare" fight -- like other anti-Affordable Care Act efforts that began years ago, came largely from the billionaire Koch brothers, Charles and David. This Times article lists a number of groups that have received substantial funding from the Kochs.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post profiles U.S. Rep. Ted Yoho, a Florida large-animal veterinarian and freshman Congressman who has been one of the fiercest in defending the government shutdown. Far from feeling regret, Yoho said he is more convinced than ever that he's right -- that President Obama is leading the country toward socialism. He said the vast majority of his constituents are behind him.

One group that isn't is the editorial board of his hometown newspaper, the Gainesville Sun. It said he is making the national news for "all the wrong reasons" and his positions have turned from "embarrassing to downright dangerous for the economy."