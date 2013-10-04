Some Floridians Getting Enrolled

Floridians have enrolled in health insurance plans offered by Cigna using the new online insurance Marketplace, the Washington Post reports. But the system is still slow and glitchy; John Foley of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County told Politico he hasn’t heard of any Floridians who have been able to use HealthCare.gov to shop for a plan.

White House officials say the site has gotten 7 million visitors since open enrollment started on Oct. 1. Meanwhile, in Louisiana, Blue Cross Blue Shield said seven people enrolled on Wednesday. But Kaiser Health News also reports that in Nevada, Colorado and Connecticut, it only takes a few seconds to log on and start shopping.

Floridians don’t have to wait until the crowds and glitches diminish on the federal website to see which local plans are available. They can view a PDF with all of the plans available in Florida and can also download information about the plans and prices for Florida and other states at this site.

The data don’t include information about premium subsidies. To get a better idea on the actual price, use this calculator.