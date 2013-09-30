© 2020 Health News Florida
Medicare Plans Change, So Better Check

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 30, 2013 at 11:13 AM EDT

In a coincidence of timing that has confused many Medicare beneficiaries, the open-enrollment period for Medicare Advantage and drug plans begins Oct. 15 -- two weeks after the sign-up for the uninsured at the Affordable Care Act Marketplace

As the Tampa Tribune reports, the Medicare sign-up will be the same as in the past, but that doesn’t mean seniors who are happy with their plans can ignore the whole thing. Each year, plans can change their network of doctors and hospitals, the drugs they cover, the premiums and out-of-pocket expense required.

The open enrollment period lasts from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Those who need advice can call Florida’s SHINE program (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) at 1-800-963-5337.  

