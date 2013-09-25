Top 16 Myths About Health Law

The Pulitzer Prize-winning fact-checking team at PolitiFact has compiled a list of the most common outrageous falsehoods about the Affordable Care Act and printed it online in a format that links to an in-depth explanation for each one.

It's not just the usual suspects, like Sarah Palin and Rush Limbaugh, making the wild claims. Florida elected officials also make the list, including Gov. Rick Scott, Sen. Marco Rubio, and U.S. Rep. C.W. Bill Young, R-Indian Shores.

Among the loose talk about the Affordable Care Act that was rated "false": Gov. Scott's claim in a July 2012 Fox News interview that the health law would ration care like Britain or Canada.

Another accusation against the law that popped up this month in a New York Post op-ed was that Obamacare would gather information about citizens' sex lives. That claim, by a former Republican officeholder in New York, earned a "Pants on Fire."

WUSF's Craig Kopp talked with PolitiFact's Angie Holan about U.S. Senator Marco Rubio's claim that the American public supports defunding Obamacare.