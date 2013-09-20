Politics: Health Story of the Week

There were so many important health stories this week -- mostly about policy and politics -- that we want to make sure you didn’t miss any. The newest development this morning is a vote by the Republican-controlled House to fund the government but eliminate funding for the Affordable Care Act. Here’s a roundup of the best stories from the week:

Fraud Fears: Real or Not? A federal inspector offers a tip sheet on what kinds of fraud to watch out for in Marketplace enrollment. The kind that Gov. Rick Scott talks about isn't one of them.

A federal inspector offers a tip sheet on what kinds of fraud to watch out for in Marketplace enrollment. The kind that Gov. Rick Scott talks about isn't one of them. Sebelius vs. Scott: Public 'at Risk' Florida officials are callous and secretive, willing to keep information from citizens that could save their lives, according to the Obama administration's top health official. Meanwhile, those same officials accuse the administration of placing the public's safety at risk.

Florida officials are callous and secretive, willing to keep information from citizens that could save their lives, according to the Obama administration's top health official. Meanwhile, those same officials accuse the administration of placing the public's safety at risk. Sebelius: FL Actions 'Unbelievable' Saying "Florida has done some pretty unbelievable things," top federal health official Kathleen Sebelius told Jacksonville leaders on Monday she hopes they will get the word out that help for the uninsured is on the way. According to the Florida Times-Union, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said she's focused on Florida because the state's government has done so much to try to block the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, even though Florida has 3.8 million uninsured.

Saying "Florida has done some pretty unbelievable things," top federal health official Kathleen Sebelius told Jacksonville leaders on Monday she hopes they will get the word out that help for the uninsured is on the way. According to the Florida Times-Union, the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said she's focused on Florida because the state's government has done so much to try to block the rollout of the Affordable Care Act, even though Florida has 3.8 million uninsured. FL Lawmakers Clash in Capitol Hill Testimony State Sen. Eleanor Sobel, D-Hollywood, and state Rep. Matt Hudson, R-Naples, testified in Washington, D.C. before Congressional committees. Both Florida lawmakers say they're worried about the online health plan shopping site called the Marketplace that's scheduled to open Oct. 1 -- for very different reasons.

State Sen. Eleanor Sobel, D-Hollywood, and state Rep. Matt Hudson, R-Naples, testified in Washington, D.C. before Congressional committees. Both Florida lawmakers say they're worried about the online health plan shopping site called the Marketplace that's scheduled to open Oct. 1 -- for very different reasons. Governor Touts Jobs From Obamacare HealthPlan Services is bringing 1,000 new jobs to Florida, in part because the company says it will pick up a lot of new customers from the Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Tribune reports.

HealthPlan Services is bringing 1,000 new jobs to Florida, in part because the company says it will pick up a lot of new customers from the Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Tribune reports. 1M Got Left Out of Coverage in FL An unintended coverage gap in the Affordable Care Act will leave nearly 1 million low-income Floridians unable to obtain health insurance when the federal Marketplace opens Oct. 1, according to consumer group Families USA.