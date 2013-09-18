© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Marketplace Isn’t for Everyone

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 18, 2013 at 11:14 AM EDT
Regina_and_Carl_Warren_0.jpg
Jay Connor/Tampa Tribune

Carl and Regina Warren of Tampa are better-informed than a lot of Medicare beneficiaries; they know they don’t have to go shopping on the federal online Marketplace that opens Oct. 1 because they already have health insurance.

The same is true for workers who get coverage through their job; most large employers are continuing to cover their work force to the same extent as in the past, a survey found.

The latest installment of a series on the Affordable Care Act by health reporter Mary Shedden of the Tampa Tribune explains that most people, around 75 percent in Florida, don’t have to worry about shopping for coverage on the new online marketplace.

Their sign-up period also doesn’t necessarily correspond with the one that is being advertised for the Marketplace; for example,  open enrollment for Medicare beneficiaries shopping for prescription-drug or HMO-style Medicare Advantage plans  is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActUnderstanding ObamacareAffordable Care Acthealth insuranceInsurancemarketplaceexchangehealth insurance exchange
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff
Related Content