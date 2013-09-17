© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Chronically Ill Count Days to Jan. 1

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 17, 2013 at 11:40 AM EDT
Bob Linde, who runs a business in St. Petersburg, has been unable to get health insurance for a decade because of Gulf War Syndrome symptoms that dot his medical records. When it was available, it was unaffordable.

But he worries that a serious illness or injury could wipe him out. Come Jan. 1, that worry will go away for Linde and others who have been unable to obtain affordable and decent health coverage.

On that day, under a provision of the Affordable Care Act, health insurance companies will no longer be allowed to reject adults with what the industry calls “pre-existing conditions” or charge them astronomical rates (the law already prohibits discrimination against children).

As part of a continuing series on the countdown to the main parts of the Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Tribune shares the stories of Linde and several other Floridians who are looking forward to having comprehensive, affordable coverage under the law known as Obamacare. 

