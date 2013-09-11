© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Marketplace Data Hub Ready, Feds Say

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 11, 2013 at 11:39 AM EDT

Florida's uninsured citizens, who are relying on the federal government to create and manage an online health-insurance shopping site called the "Marketplace," can relax a little, after months of hearing that the project won't be ready in time for the grand opening Oct. 1.

Federal health officials said Tuesday that they have completed the "data hub," which will verify enrollees' Social Security numbers, immigration status and other information necessary to enroll in a health plan and receive government subsidies, the Washington Post reports.

To be sure, experts predict that there could be glitches in the rollout, as there was when the Medicare drug plan came online in 2006.

