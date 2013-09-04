© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Insurers Jumpy About ‘Disruption’

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published September 4, 2013 at 11:49 AM EDT

Florida’s uninsured citizens -- at least the ones who have heard about the health-insurance “Marketplace” scheduled to open Oct. 1 -- aren’t the only ones eager to see how it works. The same is true of insurers in the individual market who have to participate, despite their worries, for fear they will lose market share if they don’t. Florida Trend calls what is happening to the marketplace “disruption.” That can be good if it offers choices to millions who have been left out of the market, which is the intention. But insurers worry the unhealthy will be first to sign up.
 

