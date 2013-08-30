FL: 2nd Highest in Uninsured

Florida has the second-highest rate of uninsured adults under 65 in the nation, second only to Texas, the Naples Daily News reports. U.S. Census figures from 2011 show nearly 25 percent of Floridians under 65 don’t have health insurance -- a total of about 3.8 million residents, the Miami Herald reports. The 2011 rate, 24.8 percent, is down slightly from 25.3 in 2010.

Data from the Agency for Health Care Administration show that the comparable rate a decade before, for the year 2002, was 16.5 percent. Studies have found that employers nationwide have been rolling back insurance benefits.