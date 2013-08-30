© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

FL: 2nd Highest in Uninsured

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 30, 2013 at 11:17 AM EDT
picture of medical insurance claim form

Florida has the second-highest rate of uninsured adults under 65 in the nation, second only to Texas, the Naples Daily News reports. U.S. Census figures from 2011 show nearly 25 percent of Floridians under 65 don’t have health insurance -- a total of about 3.8 million residents, the Miami Herald reports. The 2011 rate, 24.8 percent, is down slightly from 25.3 in 2010. 

Data from the Agency for Health Care Administration show that the comparable rate a decade before, for the year 2002, was 16.5 percent. Studies have found that employers nationwide have been rolling back insurance benefits.

Tags

Affordable Care Actuninsured residentsHealth Foundation of South FloridaMedicaidMedicareuninsuredU.S. CensusAffordable Care ActUnderstanding Obamacare
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff