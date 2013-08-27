© 2020 Health News Florida
Is There Big Hole in Obamacare?

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 27, 2013 at 10:20 AM EDT

Some of the large employers in Florida’s tourism and retail industries could get away with providing very cheap coverage -- so “skinny” it doesn’t even cover a hospital stay -- under one interpretation of the administration’s rules on the Affordable Care Act Rules, Kaiser Health News reports.

The loophole on large-employer coverage, first reported by the Wall Street Journal in May, appears to require preventive care but not the big-ticket items that can drive a patient into bankruptcy. Here is more information from Kaiser on what this is all about.

