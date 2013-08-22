FL: Obamacare ‘Swing State’

Health policy and political consultants say that for the Affordable Care Act to succeed, politically and substantively, organizing efforts must focus on three states with large numbers of uninsured: Florida, Texas and California. Unfortunately for Democrats and the law’s supporters, as Politico reports, two of those states are run by Republicans who are trying to hamper the enrollment effort.

In a related report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida CHAIN and other advocates for the uninsured say Gov. Rick Scott, the Cabinet, legislative leaders and other Republican officials are a huge impediment to finding and helping the uninsured.