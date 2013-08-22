© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

FL: Obamacare ‘Swing State’

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 22, 2013 at 10:54 AM EDT

Health policy and political consultants say that for the Affordable Care Act to succeed, politically and substantively, organizing efforts must focus on three states with large numbers of uninsured: Florida, Texas and California. Unfortunately for Democrats and the law’s supporters, as Politico reports, two of those states are run by Republicans who are trying to hamper the enrollment effort.

In a related report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida CHAIN and other advocates for the uninsured say Gov. Rick Scott, the Cabinet, legislative leaders and other Republican officials are a huge impediment to finding and helping the uninsured. 

