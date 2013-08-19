Scott, Bondi Question 'Navigators'

In his Saturday address, President Obama complained that critics of the Affordable Care Act are trying to "gum up the works" to keep the health law from succeeding as implementation of its major features nears on Jan. 1, as Politico reports.

His remarks came days after the attorneys general of 13 states -- including Florida's Pam Bondi -- sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius demanding more safeguards on the "navigators" who are being hired to help the public sign up for coverage in the online Marketplace, which opens Oct. 1.

As The Hill reported, Bondi went on Fox News Friday night to express concerns that time constraints are causing HHS to rush the hiring and drop the fingerprint requirement for navigators, which she said raises the danger of identity theft.

Along the same lines, Gov. Rick Scott asked the Office of Insurance Regulation to brief the Florida Cabinet on the navigator program on Tuesday, the Florida Current reported.