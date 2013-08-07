© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

FL Cabinet OKs Obamacare Letters

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published August 7, 2013 at 11:04 AM EDT
Rick_Scott_AP_2012.jpg
Associated Press

Members of the all-Republican Florida Cabinet -- Gov. Rick Scott, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater -- have approved disclosure forms that insurance companies will need to send out to policyholders if their premiums will be affected by the federal Affordable Care Act, the Times/Herald Tallahassee Bureau reports. Supporters of the health law say the letters are politically motivated, intended to turn Floridians against the health law. 

