Feds List Obamacare's Benefits

On Wednesday, White House officials pointed out several ways that Floridians will benefit from Obamacare as part of an effort to convince the Florida Legislature to accept federal money to expand Medicaid coverage, the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Although Gov. Rick Scott says he agrees with the expansion, Republican legislators in the Florida House have refused to expand the program. Among the benefits of the Affordable Care Act highlighted by officials was the ability for young adults to remain on their parents’ insurance until age 26. Officials also boasted that the drug coverage premium for Medicaid is increasing by just a dollar, and that Floridians are receiving $58 million in refunds because insurers are now required to spend 80 percent of premiums on patient care.

As the Tampa Bay Times reports, the effort to persuade state Republicans to change their mind on Medicaid expansion is taking root around the state. Jackie Lee, a Democratic strategist with deep ties to Florida, is starting a campaign to promote the federal health law that will include visits to GOP events.