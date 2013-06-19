© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

Bradenton Area Rejects Tax for Indigent Care

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 19, 2013 at 10:36 AM EDT
Voters in Manatee County voted down a half-cent sales tax to provide health care to the poor, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. The tax would have bolstered the Health Care Trust Fund, which has paid for care for years but is expected to run out in 2015 . Now, without the funds from the tax, as the Herald-Tribune reports, Manatee will have to figure out how to care for its poorer residents in the wake of Florida lawmakers’ failure to approve Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act. 
 

