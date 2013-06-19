Bradenton Area Rejects Tax for Indigent Care

Voters in Manatee County voted down a half-cent sales tax to provide health care to the poor, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. The tax would have bolstered the Health Care Trust Fund, which has paid for care for years but is expected to run out in 2015 . Now, without the funds from the tax, as the Herald-Tribune reports, Manatee will have to figure out how to care for its poorer residents in the wake of Florida lawmakers’ failure to approve Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act.



