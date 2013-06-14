© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

College Cuts Hours to Avoid Paying Benefits

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published June 14, 2013 at 9:47 AM EDT

Palm Beach State College plans to cut the hours of nearly 1,000 employees to avoid paying for health care coverage under the Affordable Care Act.  The move affects 895 adjunct faculty members and more than 100 other part-time employees, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Adjunct faculty teach more than half of the classes at the school, the Post reports. To keep their hours under 30 a week -- the trigger for coverage under the health law as of Jan. 1 -- they will be limited to three classes per semester, which with time spent outside class planning and grading is estimated at 27 hours a week.

Meanwhile, the Post reports that the college's president is paid $455,714 a year in compensation and benefits.

