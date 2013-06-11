Store Chain Expands Benefits to 1,500 Employees

While some employers have suggested they may cut hours of part-timers to keep from having to provide health benefits under the Affordable Care Act, a convenience store chain is marching in the opposite direction. Cumberland Farms, based in Massachusetts, is expanding eligibility for employer-sponsored health insurance to 1,500 more employees, the Orlando Sentinel reports.



There are 57 Cumberland Farms stores in Florida.



Under the new healthcare law, employers will be required to provide insurance to employees who work 30 hours a week or more. Cumberland Farms’ CEO Ari Haseotes said the decision will cost the company millions, but added he wanted “to go above and beyond, and clearly differentiate ourselves in the job market as a place to come to work."



