© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Nelson Urges Veto on Insurance Bill

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 23, 2013 at 10:51 AM EDT
Bill_Nelson_speakig.jpg

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, released a letter to Gov. Rick Scott saying the bill that suspends Florida from setting health insurance rates for two years is “unbelievable and unconscionable.”  

He is urging Scott to veto the bill, saying that it puts Floridians at risk of high rate hikes, the Palm Beach Post reports.

But those who supported the bill say the goal is to help the state adjust to new regulatory requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Since the rules are undergoing a lot of changes, supporters say, the federal government is in the best position to review rates.

Health News Florida asked the Office of Insurance Regulation for a response, but spokeswoman Amy Bogner referred inquiries to the governor’s office. Scott is currently out of the country.

Tags

Affordable Care ActAffordable Care ActRick Scotthealth lawBill Nelsonhealth insurance
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff