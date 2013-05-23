Nelson Urges Veto on Insurance Bill

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, a Florida Democrat, released a letter to Gov. Rick Scott saying the bill that suspends Florida from setting health insurance rates for two years is “unbelievable and unconscionable.”

He is urging Scott to veto the bill, saying that it puts Floridians at risk of high rate hikes, the Palm Beach Post reports.

But those who supported the bill say the goal is to help the state adjust to new regulatory requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Since the rules are undergoing a lot of changes, supporters say, the federal government is in the best position to review rates.

Health News Florida asked the Office of Insurance Regulation for a response, but spokeswoman Amy Bogner referred inquiries to the governor’s office. Scott is currently out of the country.