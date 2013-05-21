College Dodges Insurance Requirement

St. Petersburg College says it would be too expensive to provide health insurance for adjunct professors, so it cut their hours to get around that provision of the federal Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Now, the college is looking for more part-time professors to fill in. Instructors whose hours were cut to make them ineligible for coverage are not happy about it.

The ACA requires large employers to cover those who work at least 30 hours a week.