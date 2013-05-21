© 2020 Health News Florida
Affordable Care Act

College Dodges Insurance Requirement

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 21, 2013 at 11:42 AM EDT

St. Petersburg College says it would be too expensive to provide health insurance for adjunct professors, so it cut their hours to get around that provision of the federal Affordable Care Act, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Now, the college is looking for more part-time professors to fill in. Instructors whose hours were cut to make them ineligible for coverage are not happy about it.

The ACA requires large employers to cover those who work at least 30 hours a week.

Affordable Care ActSt. Petersburg CollegeAffordable Care Actadjunct faculty
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
