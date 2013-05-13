© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

More Health Issues Come into Focus After Session

Health News Florida | By Health News Florida Staff
Published May 13, 2013 at 10:28 AM EDT
The capitol buildings in Tallahassee

The Florida Legislature dealt with a number of health care bills this session.  See the Florida Current for a roundup of the issues, including Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act, optometrist vs. ophthalmologist prescribing powers and a new Medicaid billing formula for hospitals.  

As the Tampa Bay Times reports, many not-for-profit hospitals are worried about how their funding will be affected by the new payment model. They’re also concerned about the effects of the state’s refusal to expand Medicaid and the loosening of rules on new trauma centers.

Meanwhile, generic drug manufacturers are celebrating a big win on biosimilars, drugs that are made from living systems or organisms, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports. Patents for several biologics will expire in the next few years, but Florida Legislators rejected a bill that would have made it harder for patients to be prescribed generic biosimilars in place of brand-name biologics. 

Tags

Affordable Care ActFlorida LegislatureMedicaidMedicaid expansionAffordable Care Actprescribing powersoptometristsophthalmologists
Health News Florida Staff
Originally founded in December 2006 as an independent grassroots publication dedicated to coverage of health issues in Florida, Health News Florida was acquired by WUSF Public Media in September 2012. 
See stories by Health News Florida Staff