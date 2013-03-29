Coverage for Part-Time State Workers Proposed
The House Select Committee on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act approved a measure to provide health insurance coverage to all part-time and temporary state employees and their families, the Associated Press reports. The health law requires large employers to cover those who work 30 hours a week or more, but the committee voted after debate to extend it to all. The coverage would be less extensive than that for other state workers but would meet the minimum-benefits requirements under federal law.