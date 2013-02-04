Affordable Care Act Hearing Today

Starting at 2 p.m. in Tallahassee on Monday, the House and Senate Committees on the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act will meet in joint session to hear from experts on health-insurance exchanges. That session is scheduled for Web-streaming over The Florida Channel.

In other ACA news:

--The White House issued a new proposal on Friday intended to mollify religious groups' objections to the requirement that employers include birth control in their insurance coverage, as Kaiser Health News reports. But over the weekend, some groups on the religious right dismissed the latest effort as "window dressing," as Politico reports.

--The Miami Herald reported that a group of experts from many sectors who met in Miami last week said there will be "bumps along the way" in implementing the ACA, including sticker shock for young adults who are used to relatively cheap policies. In general, they said the law's expansion of coverage was needed but that it needs tweaking.