16 New ACOs in Florida

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services approved 106 accountable care organizations, and 16 of the new ACOs will be in Florida, FierceHealthcare reports.

In an ACO, doctors and hospitals form networks that coordinate care for patients, according to Kaiser Health News, which has a fact sheet on the details of ACOs. Many new ACOs formed after the passage of the federal health law, according to FierceHealthcare.

Two ACOs will be formed by a group of Miami-Dade doctors and Walgreens, the Miami Herald reports.

Here are the new Florida ACOs: