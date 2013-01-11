© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

16 New ACOs in Florida

Health News Florida | By Lottie Watts
Published January 11, 2013 at 11:32 AM EST
HHS symbol.jpg

The U.S. Department of Health & Human Services approved 106 accountable care organizations, and 16 of the new ACOs will be in Florida, FierceHealthcare reports.

In an ACO, doctors and hospitals form networks that coordinate care for patients, according to Kaiser Health News, which has a fact sheet on the details of ACOs. Many new ACOs formed after the passage of the federal health law, according to FierceHealthcare.

Two ACOs will be formed by a group of Miami-Dade doctors and Walgreens, the Miami Herald reports.

Here are the new Florida ACOs:

  1. Accountable Care Coalition of North Central Florida, LLC
  2. Accountable Care Network of Florida, LLC
  3. ACO Health Partners
  4. American Health Alliance, LLC
  5. Baroma Healthcare International
  6. Bay Area Florida Physicians Trust
  7. Collaborative Care of Florida, LLC
  8. Integral Healthcare, LLC
  9. MCM Accountable Care Organization, LLC
  10. Nature Coast ACO, LLC
  11. Paradigm ACO, LLC
  12. Physician Collaborative Trust ACO, LLC
  13. Primary Care Alliance, LLC
  14. Primary Partners, ACIP, LLC
  15. ProCare Med, LLC
  16. South Florida ACO, LLC

Tags

Affordable Care ActACOaccountable care organizationU.S. Department of Health & Human ServicesAffordable Care Act
Lottie Watts
Lottie Watts covers health and health policy for Health News Florida, now a part of WUSF Public Media.  She also produces Florida Matters, WUSF's weekly public affairs show. 
See stories by Lottie Watts