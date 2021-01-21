Florida Surpasses 1.6M Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday reported an additional 11,914 people tested positive for the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours.

That's lower than the past week’s average, but more than the previous three days.

Wednesday's report brings the state's total to 1,601,011 cases.

The state is averaging 12,231 new cases per day in the past week, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. That’s a 23% decrease over the week prior, and a 14% decrease from two weeks ago.

Close to 130,000 tests were returned Tuesday. The positivity rate for those testing positive for the first time was 10.73%. It's the first time the rate was above 10% since Jan. 14.

The largest numbers of cases occurred in Southeast Florida, where Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties combined in the Wednesday count for about 38 percent of the state total.

Miami-Dade has the fourth-highest number of cases of any county in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins.

The Department of Health reported 145 deaths statewide Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 24,965.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 7,147 people in the state were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, down more than 200 people from the day before.

In addition, 1,122,405 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Florida as of Wednesday, including 111,188 who have received both doses.

The state previously reported how many people have not received their second dose when they were supposed to and are considered "overdue,” but did not release those numbers Wednesday.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, Jan. 20):

Positive Tests – 1,601,011

Deaths – 24,965



Daily Changes:

State:

Positive Tests – 11,914 | Deaths – 145



Greater Tampa Bay Region:

Positive Tests – 1,899 | Deaths – 30



Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 129,412 | Positivity Rate – 10.73%



ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

Jan. 20: 11,914/145

Jan. 19: 9,816/163

Jan. 18: 8,002/142

Jan. 17: 11,093/135

Jan. 16: 12,119/211

Jan. 15: 16,875/188

Jan. 14: 13,720/222

Jan. 13: 13,990/174

Jan. 12: 14,896/165

Jan. 11: 11,576/159

Jan. 10: 12,313/111

Jan. 9: 15,445/139

Jan. 8: 19,530/194

Jan. 7: 19,816/170

Information from News Service of Florida and WMFE was used in this report.



Copyright 2021 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7