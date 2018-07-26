Testing And Treatment Promoted For World Hepatitis Day

Credit Pexels The World Health Organization estimates that 25 million people worldwide were infected with hepatitis B or hepatitis C in 2015.

World Hepatitis Day is July 28 th. Health officials are working to raise public awareness and provide treatment.

Hepatitis is a disease that affects the liver, with short and long-term health risks. Chris Tittel works with the Leon County Department of Health.

“This year, the World Health Organization’s theme for World Hepatitis Day is Test. Treat. Hepatitis.” says Tittel.

While Hepatitis C has no known cure, Hepatitis A and B are both vaccine-preventable. The Leon County Department of Health is hosting a Saturday clinic this World Hepatitis Day, Saturday July 28 th. It will be at Roberts and Stevens Clinic.

