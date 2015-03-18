FL No. 2 in National Uninsured Rate

Florida ranks No. 2 in the nation in the rate of residents without health insurance, but that figure has declined since 2010.

Figures released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday show that Florida had an uninsured rate of 24.3 percent in 2013. Only Texas had a higher rate at 24.8 percent.

The lowest rate was 4.3 percent in Massachusetts.

Despite the high ranking, Florida's uninsured rate has declined since 2010 when it was 25.3 percent.

Although Obamacare coverage didn't start until 2014, figures released last month show that Florida has highest number of consumers buying health coverage through new insurance markets under the Affordable Care Act.

Florida's roughly 1.6 million enrollees include both first time enrollees and some of the nearly 1 million Floridians who enrolled last year.