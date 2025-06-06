Sen. Tim Kaine says Trump's tariffs could reduce federal debt, but at what cost?

The Congressional Budget Office says President Trump's tariffs could raise $2.8 trillion over the next decade — if they stay in place. But Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., argues that the cost of raising so much money would fall onto poor families and middle class Americans.

"Basically what the tariff revenue is doing, it's being used to finance a huge tax cut for the wealthiest, together with cuts in everyday programs that people rely on like Medicaid and nutrition assistance," Kaine told Morning Edition.

Since Trump's return to the White House, he has imposed taxes of 10 to 50% on nearly everything the U.S. imports, and those taxes have already raised tens of billions of dollars in revenue.

If the tariffs remain in place, they're expected to reduce the federal deficit by $2.8 trillion by 2035, according to a CBO letter released Wednesday. The money would also offset the cost of the sweeping budget bill passed by the House last month.

"The distributional effect of tariffs, because it's a sales tax and economists have long said sales taxes are regressive, they hit low and middle income people much harder than upper income people," Kaine, who sits on the Senate Budget Committee, said.

"Is it fair to reduce the deficit off the backs of everyday folks rather than make the wealthiest carry a fair share," he added.

Kaine further discussed his concerns over the effects of tariffs and their projected impact on the budget deficit with NPR's Steve Inskeep.

The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Interview highlights

Steve Inskeep: You have been concerned about the budget deficit, the amount that we borrow every year, the federal debt, the amount of borrowing or debt that accumulates over time. According to the CBO, the tariffs would reduce the deficit. Is that useful even if you dislike tariffs?

Sen. Tim Kaine: Steve, you've described one piece of the puzzle. The CBO said this Trump tariff regime, which is essentially a sales tax, is going to raise a lot of revenue. And that raising of revenue will do three things. It will reduce the deficit. It will raise costs on everyday Americans for groceries and building supplies, home supplies [and] clothes. And it will also shrink the economy. But it's not the only piece of the puzzle, because basically what the tariff revenue is doing, it's being used to finance a huge tax cut for the wealthiest, together with cuts in everyday programs that people rely on like Medicaid and nutrition assistance.

Inskeep: So, it would pay down federal debt, but it would cause someone making $70,000 or $50,000 a year to pay it rather than somebody making $70 million or $50 million. Is that what you're saying?

Kaine: Absolutely. The distributional effect of tariffs, because it's a sales tax and economists have long said sales taxes are regressive, they hit low and middle income people much harder than upper income people. Because lower and middle income people spend more of their income on purchasing things rather than socking it away in savings or the stock market. Is it fair to reduce the deficit off the backs of everyday folks rather than make the wealthiest carry a fair share? So, again, the piece of the puzzle, reduce deficit, sure. But raise costs on everyday people and shrink the economy. Is it worth it? You add to it this reduction of all the key programs people rely on this reconciliation bill. And now you see Donald Trump is trying to do and turn to what he did in term one, a tax break that benefits the wealthiest at the expense of everybody else.

Inskeep: I have to ask you about this other news, the break up at the White House. President Trump and Elon Musk very publicly breaking up just after Elon Musk left government service. What do you make of this?

Kaine: Well, you know, no surprise, but surprise. So, I think anybody who kind of is aware of the personalities of these two individuals would have predicted the breakup. [...] Musk is concerned about some features of this bill, the deficit effect of the reconciliation.And so there are many things about this bill that caused grave concern. And that's why the House product is taking on an awful lot of water in the Senate. And if the Senate does pass this back to the House, I think it's going to be in dramatically different form.

Inskeep: Dramatically different form, meaning lower deficits, among other things?

Kaine: For my sake, I'm going to try to offer amendments and say, 'Hey, if you don't extend deep estate tax cuts for the wealthiest, you don't have to cut food assistance to poor families. So, everybody in the chamber, let's vote on that.' We're going to put up amendments like that. And I think some of these amendments would be pretty darn salient.

