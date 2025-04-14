Brains on the brink: Exploring the fight against genetic destiny and aging

"What's Health Got to Do with It?" is a talk program from WJCT in Jacksonville that examines the intersection of health care and daily life.

On this episode, a woman's genetic mutation and uncertain future leads her to advocacy.

She shares her personal experience from caring for a mother with frontotemporal dementia to finding out she shares the same mutation that causes the rare neurological condition.

The guests are Linde Lee Jacobs, nurse and co-founder of Cure MAPT FTD, and Melissa E. Murray, a professor of neuroscience at Mayo Clinic Florida.

Then, we discuss how to protect brains against neurodegeneration. We explore the role of genetics in neurodegenerative disease, factors that contribute to the cognitive decline in younger adults and lifestyle changes that promote cognitive longevity.

The guest is Dr. Dale Bredesen, a neurologist and author of "The Ageless Brain: How to Sharpen and Protect Your Mind for a Lifetime."

The host is Jacksonville neurologist Dr. Joe Sirven.

