Firefighters make progress on LA blazes, and alert system is changed

This is a developing story.

Firefighters made progress overnight against nearly all of the ongoing fires across southern California, including the massive Palisades and Eaton fires, officials said Saturday.

But gusty winds are picking up again this weekend and possibly through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters say the worsening conditions will keep wildfires an ongoing threat and potentially cause power outages in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

As fires rage on, LA County officials announced Saturday that they have changed the county's alert and notification system to partner with the state's alert center while they investigate the root cause behind the false evacuation alerts sent to more than 10 million Angelenos earlier this week.

What you need to know

Search and rescue efforts for missing persons related to the fires will begin Saturday morning. At least 11 people have died from the Palisades and Eaton fires, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's Office.

More than 35,000 acres have been burned in total in the blazes and over 12,000 structures destroyed due to the wildfires, according to Cal Fire. A range of properties were destroyed, including homes, storefronts, sheds and cars. Local officials expect hundreds more ruined properties to be discovered in the coming days.

The LA Fire Department issued another round of evacuation orders and warnings on the eastern end of the Palisades fire, near the 405 Freeway, on Friday night. The new warnings affected the area of Brentwood, including an LA landmark, the Getty Center.

Four arrests were made Friday night, two of which were related to curfew violations. Of the 22 total arrests made since the fires, the charges include burglary, looting, trespassing and possession of narcotics, according to LA County Sheriff Robert Luna.

LA County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said Saturday that Angelenos do not need to take any action in response to the change in the county's emergency alert system.

Tayfun Coskun / Anadolu via Getty Images / Anadolu via Getty Images Air tanker planes and helicopters drop water over flames over the Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles on Friday.

The fires

The massive Palisades and Eaton fires remain the biggest challenges for firefighters. Only limited progress has been made against these two behemoths, and there are fears that it could be reversed if weather conditions worsen.

As of Saturday, the Palisades fire, which has scorched over 21,000 acres across Santa Monica and Malibu, is currently 11% contained. Meanwhile, the Eaton fire, having burned through 14,000 acres in Altadena and Pasadena, is 15% contained.

In contrast, significant progress has been made on smaller fires. The Lidia Fire near Acton is now 100% contained. The Hurst fire near Sylmar reached 76% containment. And the Kenneth fire, which erupted Thursday and burned over 1,000 acres, is 80% contained.

On Friday, a new small blaze erupted in Granada Hills in the San Fernando Valley region. Firefighters there were able to quickly control the Archer fire, which consumed about 19 acres.

While strong winds and dry conditions helped fuel the fires, the exact cause remains unclear. LA Sheriff Robert Luna said Saturday that the blazes were under an "active and fluid investigation." Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into why local fire hydrants went dry earlier this week.

Communities affected

At least 153,000 Angelenos have had to evacuate their homes and about 166,000 people were under evacuation warnings as of Saturday, according to the LA County Sheriff's Department.

A curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. for areas under Palisades and Eaton fire evacuation zones will continue to be in effect until further notice, in response to concerns of burglaries and looting in evacuated areas.

This past week, the historic fires also disrupted school for more than 600,000 students in and around LA. Several school buildings were burned.

In the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, two elementary schools were lost and one high school was badly damaged. The Pasadena Unified School District also reported damage to five campuses in Altadena. Other districts are still assessing the destruction.

Images coming out of the region show the devastating effects of the climate calamity. But they also depict the community banding together in the face of tragedy.

At the Pan Pacific Park Recreation Center near central LA, donations overflowed so much that the center started to turn them away. In Huntington Beach, a small seafood restaurant also began housing donations for people affected by the fires. The owners told NPR a seemingly endless stream of volunteers have also appeared.

"We've seen such an outpouring of support," said Lauren Gruel, who runs Calico Fish House with her husband. "My husband and I put out a call to action on our social media, and it kind of just blew up in the best possible way. We're so thankful and grateful that people have trusted us to bring the items that they donated to where they need to go."

