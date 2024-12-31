After 8 years, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach divorce settlement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have come to a settlement, eight years since Jolie filed for divorce.

The two both signed off on a default declaration filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. The settlement agreement was confidential.

In a statement to NPR, Jolie's divorce lawyer James Simon of the law firm Hersh Mannis writes, "More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family."

The statement continues, "Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

A representative for Pitt has not responded to NPR's request for comment.

Pitt and Jolie met on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the 2005 movie in which the two played married assassins. They wed in 2014 and Jolie filed for divorce two years later.

Pitt and Jolie vowed to keep the details of their divorce private, issuing a statement in 2017 that said they were sealing the documents to protect their six children.

But an extensive legal back-and-forth followed, including over custody of their children and future ownership of Château Miraval, the French winery they once shared. In court papers related to their dispute over the winery, Jolie accused Pitt of assaulting her and their children on a flight in 2016. A representative for Pitt told the Associated Press that the actor denied the allegations, calling them "another rehash that only harms the family."

The news of Jolie and Pitt's settlement was first reported by People Magazine.

