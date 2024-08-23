© 2022 Health News Florida



DOJ accuses real estate software company of helping landlords collude to raise rents

By Jennifer Ludden
Published August 23, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
The Justice Department says RealPage's algorithmic pricing software allows landlords nationwide to set rents above market rate and deprives renters of the benefits of competition. THe Texas-based company has denied the allegations.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
The Justice Department says RealPage’s algorithmic pricing software allows landlords nationwide to set rents above market rate and deprives renters of the benefits of competition. THe Texas-based company has denied the allegations.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday that it is suing the real estate company RealPage, alleging it engaged in a price-fixing scheme to drive up rents.

Eight states are joining the Justice Department’s antitrust suit. It alleges that RealPage’s algorithmic pricing software lets landlords to effectively collude, and set rents above market rate. The department says this use of artificial intelligence deprives renters of the benefits of competition. It also accuses RealPage of monopolizing the market.

RealPage has pitched its software as maximizing profits. But the Texas-based company has said it’s not anticompetitive and that it lowers rents when demand drops.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Jennifer Ludden
Jennifer Ludden helps edit energy and environment stories for NPR's National Desk, working with NPR staffers and a team of public radio reporters across the country. They track the shift to clean energy, state and federal policy moves, and how people and communities are coping with the mounting impacts of climate change.
