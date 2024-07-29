Covid hits British Olympic swimming star who had close contact with U.S. athlete

NANTERRE, France — British sports officials say one of their star swimmers, three-time Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty, has tested positive for COVID.

The announcement comes a day after Peaty competed in the 100-meter breaststroke final, mingling closely with other athletes in Paris, including American Nic Fink.

“In the hours after the final, (Peaty's) symptoms became worse and he was tested for COVID early on Monday morning,” Team Great Britain said in a statement issued Monday afternoon Paris time. "He tested positive at that point.”

The statement confirmed Peaty was experiencing symptoms of illness on Sunday prior to competing and interacting with other athletes.

"Adam Peaty was feeling unwell on Sunday ahead of his men's 100 meter breaststroke final," the statement said.

NPR has attempted to contact Team GB to ask why Peaty wasn't tested sooner, or isolated, with no response.

Peaty broke no Olympic COVID rules, because there are none

Petr David Josek / AP / AP Nicolo Martinenghi, center, of Italy, is congratulated by Adam Peaty, of Great Britain, right, and Nic Fink, of the United States, left, after winning the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics on Sunday.

There are no COVID-specific health rules for the Paris Summer Olympics.

That's a break from strict restrictions implemented at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

On the medal podium Sunday night, Peaty hugged Italian gold medalist Martinenghi and Fink, who won silver in the event.

Peaty also sat close to the other athletes at a press conference after the race, where he spoke of concerns prior to the race:

"We been dealt a few hands, especially the last few days, that affected my hundred percent (unintelligible)," he said. "That's not an excuse at all."

A spokesman for USA Swimming, Jake Gosser, said U.S. sports officials and doctors are monitoring the situation.

"We're working with team doctors to take necessary precautions," Gosser said.

He couldn't confirm whether Fink, who is not isolating, has been tested for COVID.

British sports officials, meanwhile, say they hope Peaty will recover in time to compete in other events later in the week.

"The situation is being managed appropriately," the British team statement said, "with all usual precautions being taken to keep the wider (British) delegation healthy."

