Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, former NBA player and father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant who played eight seasons in the NBA himself, has died at age 69, according to his alma mater.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant,” the university said Tuesday. “Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”

Bryant was the 14th overall pick in the 1975 NBA draft by the Golden State Warrios. He was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played four years. He played an additional three seasons with the San Diego Clippers and one with the Houston Rockets before spending time overseas on teams in Italy and France, according to NBA.com.

“Joe ‘Jellybean’ Bryant was a local basketball icon, whose legacy on the court transcended his journey across Bartram High School, La Salle University, and his first four NBA seasons with the 76ers from 1975-79,” the 76ers said. “Our condolences go out to the Bryant family.”

He later coached teams in Italy, Thailand and Japan, and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

“The Sparks are saddened by the loss of former Head Coach Joe “Jellybean” Bryant and send condolences to the Bryant family,” the Sparks said in a statement.

“Sending our condolences upon hearing the news of my father-in-law’s passing,” Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, said on Instagram. “We hoped things would’ve been different. Although the times we spent together were few, he was always sweet and nice to be around. Kobe loved him very much. Our prayers go out to family.”

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash in 2020, along with seven others.

