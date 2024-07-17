Here are the 2024 Emmy nominations
Updated July 17, 2024 at 11:46 AM ET
The Television Academy announced nominations for the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards on Wednesday morning, July 17. Winners will be announced at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 15.
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding drama series
The Crown
Fallout
The Gilded Age
The Morning Show
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shogun
Slow Horses
3 Body Problem
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Dominic West, The Crown
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding limited or anthology series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofia Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Outstanding lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. the Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding reality competition program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding talk series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
