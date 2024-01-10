© 2022 Health News Florida



Health News Florida Partners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former first lady Melania Trump's mother has died

By Ayana Archie
Published January 10, 2024 at 1:23 AM EST
Amalija Knavs, mother of first lady Melania Trump, walks on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2017. Knavs has died, according to an announcement by Trump late Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
Amalija Knavs, mother of first lady Melania Trump, walks on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, June 18, 2017. Knavs has died, according to an announcement by Trump late Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

Former First Lady Melania Trump's mother has died, Trump announced Tuesday.

"It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," Trump posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy," she added.

Knavs and her husband Victor, natives of Slovenia, obtained U.S. citizenshipin 2018, through a path known as family-based immigration, which makes it easier for relatives of U.S. citizens to obtain their own citizenship.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Ayana Archie