Rawayana: Tiny Desk Concert

This Latinx Heritage Month Tiny Desk is celebrating with an 'El Tiny' takeover, featuring a wide array of artists from all corners of Latinidad.

No Venezuelan party is complete without tequeños. Whether it's a wedding or a baptism, the cheese-filled treats are a must-have at every snack table — so it makes sense Rawayana pulled up to "El Tiny" with a box to share.

Kicking things off with hits from the band's 2016 album, Trippy Caribbean, the Caracas-formed group brought its infectious energy and beach-infused sound to the NPR office. The reggae-groove that defined early songs soon turned into something more expansive, putting a Caraqueño spin on funk, merengue, rock and hip-hop. Rawayana's set — which included two singles from the forthcoming album, ¿Quién trae las cornetas? — perfectly illustrated how the band's sound stretches and plays off of musical movements from around the Caribbean diaspora to create something new altogether.

For more than a decade, Rawayana has been at the forefront of a younger generation of Venezuelan artists that grew up under the country's socioeconomic crisis. At its Tiny Desk performance, it showcased just how much talent has come out of Venezuela during that time — bringing friends and collaborators like Apache, Irepelusa, Orestes Gómez, Joel Martínez and Eric Chacón to perform — and how much joy and gozadera is still left in store.

SET LIST

"High (feat. Apache)"

"Funky Fiesta"

"Feriado"

"Merengue Pa' Cintura"

"Dame Un Break"



MUSICIANS

Betomonte: lead vocals

Fofo Story: drums

Abeja: guitar

Orestes Gómez: percussion

Ben Aler: keys

Messy Deprat: bass

Eric Chacón: saxophone

Joel Martínez: trombone

Irepelusa: vocals

Essa Gante: vocals

Apache: guest vocals



TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Anamaria Sayre

Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Neil Tevault

Creative Director: Bob Boilen

Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Catie Dull, Zayrha Rodriguez

Audio Assistant: Kwesi Lee

Photographer: Estefania Mitre

Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Josh Rogosin, Hazel Cills, Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann

