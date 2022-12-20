The best movies and TV of 2022, picked for you by NPR critics
Whether you plan to head out to the theater, or binge from the couch, our critics have gathered together their favorite films and TV shows of 2022. You can search by genre and where you can see it. Have at it!
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Loading...
Corrected: December 21, 2022 at 12:00 AM EST
An earlier version of this list incorrectly said A League of Their Own could be found on Paramount+. It is on Amazon Prime Video.