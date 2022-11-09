Here's where the results for control of the House stand

Updated November 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM ET

With millions of ballots still to count in California and very close races in the West, control of the House is still not known.

Republicans are still on a path to a slim majority, but far smaller than they were anticipating — anywhere from 1 to 6 seats.

Final numbers likely won't be known for days at least because of the slow counting of mail votes and just how close many races are that could decide the majority.

Remarkably, Democrats do have a longshot path at retaining control. They would need some races where Republicans are currently leading, particularly in California, to shift in their favor for that to happen, but it's not outside the realm of possibility at this point. (More on that below!)

To see just how close races are, check out our graphic that shows the margins in each of the remaining uncalled House races.

Here's where things stand, by the numbers (as of Sunday, 10:35 a.m. ET):

The House: Republicans 211, Democrats 204, Uncalled 20

With where the parties have won or are currently leading, the House majority would be: Republicans 221-214

The magic number for control of the House is 218 seats. That means Republicans could only lose three of their members to pass legislation, a far smaller majority than they were anticipating and will make for lots of drama starting in January.

Republicans need a net gain of 5 pickups to take control.

Democrats still have a longer shot path to a majority: With uncalled races, Democrats would need to see shifts in four races from Republican to Democrat to hold the majority. The most likely suspects:

CA-13 (R+84 votes, 61% in)

CA-41 (R+2k, 67% in)

CA-22 (R+3k, 53% in)

AZ-6 (R+2k, 87% in)

Others have slightly larger R leads at this point or have more vote in: CA-45, CA-27, OR-5, NY-22, CO-3.

Republicans need to win 7 of the 20 uncalled seats for House control, or 35%.

Current net pickups: R+7. They have flipped 14 competitive seats to Democrats' 7, according to the Associated Press, which makes calls for NPR.

Where they're leading: Republicans currently have flipped (14) or are winning (3) in 17 seats. Democrats have flipped (7) or are winning (2) in nine seats — for R+8.

Estimated Republican pick up: 5 to 11 seats. That would give Republicans just a 1- to 6-seat majority.

Sending a message: Democrats picked up a seat in the 3rd congressional district in Washington state, a district that had been held by a Republican, Jamie Herrera Beutler. But she voted for former President Trump's impeachment and was ousted by the right in the primary. There's an irony in the fact that she was ousted because she voted to impeach Trump and, now, a Democrat has taken over that seat. It's indicative of the broader message in this election.

One of the other races with a razor-thin margin is Rep. Lauren Boebert's seat. The conservative lightning rod had been trailing in this right-leaning district on Election Night, but is now up by just over 1,000 votes. The race appears to be trending in her direction. But it's a result that is far closer than what was expected.

Note: Please keep in mind that these numbers are fluid and will change as votes continue to roll in. See the latest results here.

The Senate: Democrats 48, Independents 2, Republicans 49, Uncalled 2

(The two independents caucus with the Democrats.)

With their wins the last two days in Arizona and Nevada, as well as their flip of the Pennsylvania seat, Democrats will retain the Senate.

It's a remarkable accomplishment for Democrats with a president whose approval rating has been below 50% for more than a year.

But base energy over the issue of abortion and a slew of Trump-backed candidates, who failed in purple states, proved to thwart a potential Republican Senate takeover.

What's left

Alaska: This has been added to the Republican total even though the race is not settled yet, because both leading candidates are Republicans, so this will stay in GOP hands. The question is at this point: which Republican. Incumbent Lisa Murkowski (R) trails Kelly Tshibaka (R) by less than 2 percentage points, or just under 3,000 votes, with 80% in. If neither candidate gets above 50%, this goes to a ranked-choice re-tabulation Nov. 23. Murkowski would likely be favored to win that.

Georgia: Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker (R) are headed to a runoff because neither surpassed 50% on the ballot. Warnock missed the threshold by just under 23,000 votes. Democrats have the chance to expand their Senate majority with a win there.

What happened since Friday

Nevada: Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto took the lead after a batch of votes Saturday night were reported in Clark County. Shortly thereafter, she was declared the winner, clinching Senate control for Democrats. There is still vote to count in Nevada, which we will monitor, including 15,000 provisional votes from Clark County, which could also help Cortez Masto extend her lead.

Arizona: Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly's lead expanded by about 8,000 votes with the Friday night batch of about 80,000 votes out of Maricopa County. The race was called in his favor quickly after that, though vote counting continues there, and there is a closely watched governor's race, where Democrat Katie Hobbs currently leads Trump-backed Kari Lake, who has made unfounded allegations of fraud in the election.

