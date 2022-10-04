The 'Hocus Pocus' cottage is now welcoming visitors on Airbnb

Three unlikely hosts have made their house available on Airbnb to celebrate the season of All Hallows' Eve.

A charmed pair of guests will have the chance to stay in the cottage of the Sanderson sisters from Hocus Pocus. The building – complete with a cauldron, spell book and black-flame candle – has been recreated in the woods of Danvers, Mass. It's just a few miles from Salem, where the movie takes place, and where townsfolk accused more than 200 people of practicing witchcraft in 1692 and 1693.

/ Helynn Ospina / Helynn Ospina "Wooden boards that groan under the weight of curious cats and cupboards filled with blood of owl and herb that's red (and even a hair from Winifred's head) await," states Airbnb's announcement.

Nearly two decades after the original movie came out, Hocus Pocus 2 dropped Friday on Disney+. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker reprised their roles as three sisters seeking eternal youth, which they can only achieve with the essence of children.

The cottage guests will get to view a special screening of the new movie, as well as visit some famously haunted properties in Salem. They'll also have the opportunity to try enchantments from the ancient spell book — "Maybe just don't expect to turn anyone into cats as a result," adds the Airbnb listing.

/ Helynn Ospina / Helynn Ospina Visitors can try enchantments from the sisters' ancient spell book.

"We all know that the Sanderson Sisters' story might not have ended when we turned to dust, nor did our shenanigans," said actress Kathy Najimy, who plays Mary Sanderson, in Airbnb's announcement. "What better way to celebrate the season than to host guests at the trio's historic haunt for a night they'll remember for years to come?"

/ Helynn Ospina / Helynn Ospina Both Mary and Sarah Sanderson's rooms are featured on the Airbnb listing.

The Airbnb stay isn't a contest; fans can request to book starting at 10 a.m. PDT on Oct. 12. The two-person reservation at the cottage will be on Thursday, Oct. 20, for just $31.

