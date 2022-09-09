How to watch the Emmys on Monday night

The 74th Annual Emmy Awards, chosen by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, are coming up on Monday, and we know you have questions. Luckily, we've got answers.

When are the Emmy Awards this year?

The Emmy Awards ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, with a red carpet pre-show on E! beginning at 6 p.m. ET. The ceremony will take place at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and is hosted by comedian and Saturday Night Live Kenan Thompson. The pre-show is hosted by actress Laverne Cox.

But perhaps you meant the Creative Arts Emmys? Bad news: they happened already. Good news: The channel FXX (both on cable and streaming) will televise edited highlights on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

Those Emmys are given out in a smaller ceremony that's decidedly less glamorous, but that doesn't mean they're not important; they honor directors, makeup artists, music directors, guest stars and many others. One winner was Chadwick Boseman, who was awarded a posthumous Emmy for his voice-over artistry in the Disney+/Marvel show What If....

Here's a full list.

How do I watch them? What if I don't have cable?

NBC will broadcast the Emmys live. You can find your local NBC station here.

But don't worry! If you don't have a cable subscription, the show will also stream live on Peacock for the first time. (Peacock offers a free, seven-day trial). NPR critics and reporters including Eric Deggans, Glen Weldon and Linda Holmes, will also be tweeting live during the show; and you can look for post-game analysis on Tuesday on Morning Edition and Pop Culture Happy Hour.

Why are the Emmys on a Monday?

Usually, the Emmys are held on a Sunday, like most awards shows, which is why the day might be confusing. But when it's NBC's turn to host, the awards get moved to Monday to make way for NBC's Sunday Night Football.

Who are the top contenders?

Succession received 25 Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama, far outpacing every other show. But it will be completing against a lot of excellent programming, including the final season of Better Call Saul, as well as Squid Game, which is the first non-English show to get a nomination in this category.

For best comedy, Ted Lasso seems like the favorite with 20 nods, but Abbott Elementary, a mockumentary about an elementary school, is a critical darling and a fresh-feeling hit. Plus, creator and star Quinta Brunson made history when she became the first Black woman to get three nominations for the show. And then there's Only Murders in the Building, the Steve Martin/Martin Short comedy that pokes fun at podcasts (and New Yorkers).

The full list is here.

Will we see another slap, like at the Oscars?

Host Kenan Thompson told the Associated Press: Absolutely no.

"It kind of just threw the entire world off guard, basically, and that won't happen again. Even if I am roasting [someone], it shouldn't come across as any sort of malice."

