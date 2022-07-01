What's open and closed on July 4th

The Fourth of July, the federal holiday marking the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, falls on Monday this year.

It became a federal holiday in 1870 and features barbecues, fireworks and celebrations across the country each year.

Here's a look at what's open and closed this Fourth of July:

What's closed?

All nonessential government buildings and offices will be closed Monday.

The United States Postal Service will be closed Monday. UPS stores will also be closed and will pause delivery and pickup services.

Some FedEx services and operations will be closed throughout the weekend and into Monday.

The U.S. stock market, including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, will also be closed Monday.

Most banks will also be closed Monday.

What's open?

Most major retailers will remain open on the Fourth, including Best Buy, Target, Walmart, Home Depot, Old Navy, Publix and Kroger, according to the website Store Holiday Hours.

Check with each store for specific hours, which may vary depending on your location.

