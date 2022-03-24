© 2020 Health News Florida



Here's what support for Ukraine looks like across the United States

By Tyrone Turner,
Zayrha Rodriguez, Virginia Lozano
Published March 24, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT
<strong>March 20:</strong> Rachel Nockles, 7, gets a Ukrainian flag painted on her face at a STANDwithUKRAINE rally in front of the White House. Her mother is from Ukraine, but her family now lives in Bethesda, Maryland.
Since the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has been executing a brutal campaign of shelling and attacks as they try to take over the country's largest cities. While Ukrainian forces have fought off the advances of the Russian military, millions of Ukrainians have fled the country for neighboring nations, many of which are members of the European Union.

Around the world, there has been an outcry against the war — not only from Ukrainians abroad, but from people everywhere, unified against the destruction and inhumanity seen in the media coverage.

Photographers from NPR member stations across the United States have been documenting Americans' support for Ukraine, from vigils and demonstrations to the gathering and shipping of donations and supplies. Here are some of the scenes of support playing across the country over the last month:

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

<strong>March 20:</strong> Tatiana Belenkaya (left) and her sister, Svetlana Belenkaya (right) were both born in Ukraine and came to the U.S. as Jewish refugees after the fall of the Soviet Union. They hold signs at the STANDwithUKRAINE rally in front of the White House to protest Russia's invasion.
<strong>Feb. 22:</strong> Hlib Hayuk watches a speech on Russia by President Biden from his Lakewood, Denver, home.
<strong>Feb. 27:</strong> Marko, a young boy who is originally from Ukraine but now lives in Harvard, Massachusetts, walks under a large flag being carried during a rally in support of Ukraine on the Boston Common.
<strong>Feb. 24:</strong> Rita Shabisnakova's eyes well up with tears at a rally to support Ukraine at the Massachusetts State House. Shabisnakova says she fears for her friends and family still living in Ukraine.
<strong>Feb. 24:</strong> Lana Prystynska (right) embraces Tanya Cary during a rally for Ukraine on the steps of the Colorado State Capitol Building.
<strong>March 13:</strong> The Rev. Stephen Osburn baptizes baby Rowelin inside St. Mary's Holy Dormition Orthodox Church in Simla, Colorado.
<strong>Feb. 24:</strong> Ukrainian Americans and congregants of St. Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church in New Haven, Connecticut, pray during a service held in support of Ukraine at the outset of Russia's invasion.
<strong>Feb. 25:</strong> Nataliya Ovod of St. Louis, Missouri, lights candles alongside her son, Antony, at St. Mary's Assumption Ukrainian Church in south St. Louis County. Russian forces had attacked Kyiv earlier in the day.
<strong>Feb. 27:</strong> Crowds gather in solidarity with Ukraine and to demonstrate against the Russian invasion in front of the Texas State Capitol in Austin.
<strong>March 3:</strong> Vasyl Matsyuk joins in quiet song as the Ukrainian national anthem is played before a crowd on Yale University's campus.
<strong>Feb. 27:</strong> Demonstrators against the war in Ukraine walked from the Boston Public Garden to the State House.
<strong>March 10:</strong> Jacob Hartenstein packs a box of donated clothing. St. Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral in Silver Spring, Maryland receives donations in order to send much-needed supplies to Ukraine, such as clothing, allergy medication for children, trauma care supplies and mobility aids, like crutches.
<strong>March 6:</strong> Renata Konrad and other volunteers from Plast, the Ukrainian Scout Organization, fill plastic bags with medical supplies that will be distributed to Ukrainians on the ground who need them at the Christ the King Ukrainian Catholic Church in Jamaica Plain, a neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts.
<strong>March 16:</strong> Alina Yurkiv sits with Dmitry Korkin at his home in Westborough, Massachusetts.
<strong>March 6:</strong> Maksym Levus, age 3, perches above a crowd of Ukrainian Americans at a rally in support of Ukraine in New Haven, Connecticut.
<strong>Feb. 28:</strong> Yuriy Safronov, 56, of Ballwin, Missouri, rallies under the Gateway Arch during a demonstration in St. Louis. Safronov returned to the United States after celebrating his mother's 80th birthday in Lviv.
