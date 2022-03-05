Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final home game with the Duke Blue Devils

Updated March 6, 2022 at 10:09 AM ET

After a coaching career spanning more than four decades, Saturday was Coach Mike Krzyzewski's final home game with the Duke Blue Devils. It wasn't the ending Duke fans were hoping for, with Duke upset by the North Carolina Tar Heels 94-81.

Coach K leaves Cameron Indoor Stadium after 42 seasons and as the winningest coach in college men's basketball with a whopping 1,196 wins. He's also helped bring home five national championships to Duke.

His departure is one that fans have known was coming since last June when he announced his plan to retire.

Jared C. Tilton / Getty Images / Getty Images Fans hold up a sign for Head Coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils before he coaches his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday.

Nearly 100 former players were in attendance for the final home game against longtime rival North Carolina. Tickets for the game did not come cheap, with some going for tens of thousands of dollars.

Not all fans had to pay such a hefty price — a select number of tickets are reserved for Duke students. But the path to getting one of those coveted tickets that make up the Cameron Crazies student section isn't easy. It was actually quite cold in Durham as students camped outside for a chance at the tickets, reports WUNC's Mitchell Northam.

Despite the loss, Coach K isn't done just yet. The ACC tournament begins on Tuesday in New York City with the NCAA March Madness tournament following shortly after.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.