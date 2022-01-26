A nor'easter could bring several inches of snow to the Northeast this weekend

The Northeast is likely to see another major storm Friday into Saturday, with the potential for heavy snow and blizzard conditions in some areas from Washington, D.C., to New England.

The National Weather Service said "confidence is increasing" that the storm will have a major impact on the region but suggested it's too soon to know just how significant the snowfall will be. Still, the service warned that "blizzard conditions near the coast" would be possible depending on the storm's path.

"It is still too early to provide specific outcomes (such as snowfall totals) for this storm. A lot can change between now and then," NWS Boston tweeted on Tuesday. "However, the potential exists for an impactful winter storm Friday Night into Saturday."

The forecast comes just weeks after more than a foot of snow fell in some parts of the region and left tens of thousands of people without power after another winter storm.

This weekend's nor'easter is expected to form off the coast of the Carolinas on Friday and move north.

Boston and Portland, Maine, have a high probability of getting at least three inches of snow, and cities further south along the I-95 corridor such as New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., can also expect to be hit by the storm.

Federal meteorologists said coastal flooding, beach erosion and strong winds are possible along the shore and that people should prepare for hazardous travel conditions in some areas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.